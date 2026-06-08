714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

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Sarah VanBergen, wife of Lt. Col. Ian VanBergen, 714th Training Squadron incoming commander, receives flowers during the 714th TRS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 2, 2026. The flowers were presented in recognition of her support and commitment to her husband's military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)