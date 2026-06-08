714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Overton, 314th Operations Group commander, (left) passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Ian VanBergen, 714th Training Squadron incoming commander, during the 714th TRS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 2, 2026. The passing of the guidon ensures a continuity of leadership and mission execution within the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 13:38
|Photo ID:
|9734270
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-BC369-1010
|Resolution:
|5835x3882
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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