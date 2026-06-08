714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

Lt. Col. Cynthia McKenna, outgoing 714th Training Squadron commander, speaks to attendees during the 714th TRS change of command ceremony, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 2, 2026. McKenna gave a speech before transferring command to reflect on the unit's accomplishments, thank those who supported the mission, and formally conclude her leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2026 13:38
|Photo ID:
|9734247
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-BC369-1007
|Resolution:
|3906x2599
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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