714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Cynthia McKenna, outgoing 714th Training Squadron commander, speaks to attendees during the 714th TRS change of command ceremony, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 2, 2026. McKenna gave a speech before transferring command to reflect on the unit's accomplishments, thank those who supported the mission, and formally conclude her leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)