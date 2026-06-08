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    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB [Image 6 of 11]

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    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Airman Kameron Green 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Cynthia McKenna, outgoing 714th Training Squadron commander, speaks to attendees during the 714th TRS change of command ceremony, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 2, 2026. McKenna gave a speech before transferring command to reflect on the unit's accomplishments, thank those who supported the mission, and formally conclude her leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kameron Green)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.08.2026 13:38
    Photo ID: 9734247
    VIRIN: 260602-F-BC369-1007
    Resolution: 3906x2599
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Kameron Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB
    714th TRS Welcomes New Commander at LRAFB

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    LRAFB
    714th TRS
    HerkNation
    Change of Command Ceremony

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