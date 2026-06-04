Participants discuss public safety and event logistics during a breakout session of a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The rehearsal allowed agencies and organizations to coordinate plans and identify potential challenges before the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9730724
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-FE233-2788
|Resolution:
|1797x2396
|Size:
|595.22 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Participants review public safety plans during ROC drill [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard hosts planning exercise for Wyoming’s America 250 celebration
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