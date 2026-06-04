Participants review public safety plans during ROC drill

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Participants discuss public safety and event logistics during a breakout session of a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The rehearsal allowed agencies and organizations to coordinate plans and identify potential challenges before the event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)