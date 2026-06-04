Participants pose for a group photo following a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The Wyoming National Guard hosted the exercise to improve coordination among military, state, local and community partners supporting the July 4 celebration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9730725
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-FE233-2791
|Resolution:
|3398x2549
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, America 250 partners complete Wyoming National Guard ROC drill [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard hosts planning exercise for Wyoming’s America 250 celebration
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