America 250 partners complete Wyoming National Guard ROC drill

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Participants pose for a group photo following a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The Wyoming National Guard hosted the exercise to improve coordination among military, state, local and community partners supporting the July 4 celebration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)