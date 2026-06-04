(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scale model supports America 250 event planning [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Scale model supports America 250 event planning

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Maj. Craig Heilig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Toy military vehicles represent Wyoming National Guard assets during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The visual planning exercise helped participants understand movement routes, staging areas and operational timelines before event execution. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9730719
    VIRIN: 260605-Z-FE233-2783
    Resolution: 2688x2016
    Size: 852.75 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scale model supports America 250 event planning [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wyoming National Guard hosts America 250 ROC drill
    Scale model supports America 250 event planning
    Partners review plans for Wyoming's America 250 celebration
    Agencies strengthen coordination ahead of July 4 celebration
    Participants review public safety plans during ROC drill
    Leaders review plans for Wyoming's America 250 celebration
    America 250 partners complete Wyoming National Guard ROC drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wyoming National Guard hosts planning exercise for Wyoming’s America 250 celebration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wyoming National Guard
    Cheyenne
    Rehearsal of Concept
    ROC Drill
    Wyoming Military Department
    America 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery