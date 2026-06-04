Toy military vehicles represent Wyoming National Guard assets during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The visual planning exercise helped participants understand movement routes, staging areas and operational timelines before event execution. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9730719
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-FE233-2783
|Resolution:
|2688x2016
|Size:
|852.75 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scale model supports America 250 event planning [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard hosts planning exercise for Wyoming’s America 250 celebration
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