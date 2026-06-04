Scale model supports America 250 event planning

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Toy military vehicles represent Wyoming National Guard assets during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The visual planning exercise helped participants understand movement routes, staging areas and operational timelines before event execution. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)