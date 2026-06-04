Representatives from military, government and community organizations discuss event operations during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The planning exercise helped synchronize efforts supporting public safety and event execution. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9730722
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-FE233-2787
|Resolution:
|1120x840
|Size:
|205.21 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agencies strengthen coordination ahead of July 4 celebration [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard hosts planning exercise for Wyoming’s America 250 celebration
No keywords found.