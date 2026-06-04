Agencies strengthen coordination ahead of July 4 celebration

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Representatives from military, government and community organizations discuss event operations during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The planning exercise helped synchronize efforts supporting public safety and event execution. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)