A scale model of downtown Cheyenne is displayed during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The rehearsal brought together military, state, local and community partners to review event operations, emergency response procedures and public safety plans supporting the July 4 celebration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9730718
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-FE233-2782
|Resolution:
|2941x2206
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming National Guard hosts America 250 ROC drill [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard hosts planning exercise for Wyoming’s America 250 celebration
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