Wyoming National Guard hosts America 250 ROC drill

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A scale model of downtown Cheyenne is displayed during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The rehearsal brought together military, state, local and community partners to review event operations, emergency response procedures and public safety plans supporting the July 4 celebration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)