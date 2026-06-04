Leaders review plans for Wyoming's America 250 celebration

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Community leaders review event planning information during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The exercise strengthened coordination among military, state, local and volunteer organizations supporting the July 4 event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)