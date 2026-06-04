Community leaders review event planning information during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The exercise strengthened coordination among military, state, local and volunteer organizations supporting the July 4 event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9730727
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-FE233-2790
|Resolution:
|2888x2166
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders review plans for Wyoming's America 250 celebration [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard hosts planning exercise for Wyoming’s America 250 celebration
No keywords found.