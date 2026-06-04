Partners review plans for Wyoming's America 250 celebration

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Participants gather around a scale model of downtown Cheyenne during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The rehearsal allowed agencies and organizations to walk through event operations step-by-step to improve coordination and public safety planning. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)