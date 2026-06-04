Participants gather around a scale model of downtown Cheyenne during a Rehearsal of Concept drill for Wyoming's America 250 celebration at the Wyoming National Guard Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 5, 2026. The rehearsal allowed agencies and organizations to walk through event operations step-by-step to improve coordination and public safety planning. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Craig Heilig)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9730721
|VIRIN:
|260605-Z-FE233-2784
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partners review plans for Wyoming's America 250 celebration [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Craig Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wyoming National Guard hosts planning exercise for Wyoming’s America 250 celebration
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