Christin Bertot and her daughter Carine converse during the Normandy Family Dinner at Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. French families invited visiting U.S. service members into their homes to share home-cooked meals, where they exchanged gratitude and heritage as part of the commemoration events for the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. Our international partnerships and global security were born from the solidarity demonstrated on these beaches in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 02:09
|Photo ID:
|9729672
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-BD538-1117
|Resolution:
|5895x3934
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|MANCHE, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table
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