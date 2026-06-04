Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table

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Christin Bertot and her daughter Carine converse during the Normandy Family Dinner at Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. French families invited visiting U.S. service members into their homes to share home-cooked meals, where they exchanged gratitude and heritage as part of the commemoration events for the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. Our international partnerships and global security were born from the solidarity demonstrated on these beaches in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)