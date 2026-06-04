Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table

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U.S. Airmen and Soldiers pose for a photo with a local family during the Normandy Family Dinner event at Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. Airmen sat at the table enjoying a meal, and reflected World War II stories. Even after 82 years, the people of Normandy welcome American Soldiers and Airmen as returning family, offering hospitality that is remarkable and unmatched anywhere else. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)