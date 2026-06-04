(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table

    MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Soldiers pose for a photo with a local family during the Normandy Family Dinner event at Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. Airmen sat at the table enjoying a meal, and reflected World War II stories. Even after 82 years, the people of Normandy welcome American Soldiers and Airmen as returning family, offering hospitality that is remarkable and unmatched anywhere else. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.06.2026 02:09
    Photo ID: 9729671
    VIRIN: 260602-F-BD538-1099
    Resolution: 2914x4366
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: MANCHE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table
    Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table
    Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table
    Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table
    Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table
    Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    Strong and Strategic
    Freedom250inEurope
    DDay82

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery