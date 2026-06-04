Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table

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U.S. Airmen, Soldiers and local French family converse during the Normandy Family Dinner at Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. Over 200 military personnel had dinner with respective local French families. Our international partnerships and global security were born from the solidarity demonstrated on these beaches in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)