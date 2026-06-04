U.S. Airmen, Soldiers and local French family converse during the Normandy Family Dinner at Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. Over 200 military personnel had dinner with respective local French families. Our international partnerships and global security were born from the solidarity demonstrated on these beaches in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 02:08
|Photo ID:
|9729670
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-BD538-1070
|Resolution:
|5556x3125
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|MANCHE, FR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table
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