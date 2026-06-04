Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Navas, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) 11 bravo, greets a local french family in Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. Even after 82 years, the people of Normandy welcome American Soldiers as returning family, offering hospitality through home-cooked meals and shared moments. Our international partnerships and global security were born from the solidarity demonstrated on these beaches in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)