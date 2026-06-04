Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Navas, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) 11 bravo, greets a local french family in Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. Even after 82 years, the people of Normandy welcome American Soldiers as returning family, offering hospitality through home-cooked meals and shared moments. Our international partnerships and global security were born from the solidarity demonstrated on these beaches in 1944. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd) see less | View Image Page

SAINTE-MÈRE-ÉGLISE, France — A quaint town with stone-paved streets leads visitors to a local airborne museum; directly across the street stands the famous Church of Sainte-Mère-Église, featuring a mannequin paratrooper hanging from its steeple.

Over 200 military personnel gathered at the church to walk through downtown toward the town hall meeting with their respective French families. U.S. and Allied service members were welcomed into the homes of Normandy families to share home-cooked meals, exchange gratitude, and honor the heritage during the commemoration of the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, June 2.

Through consistent learning and engagement, service members broadened their understanding and deepened their sense of purpose in service.

“It’s a rare chemistry of ‘I’ve got your back, you got my back,’ you don’t find that, and the fact that we have that here is amazing,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Navas, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) 11 bravo.

The Normandy family dinners originated from a bonded history dating back to June 1944. One local family that fled German occupation in 1940 established roots in Sainte-Mére-Église. The Bertot household and local community members continued this time-honored tradition by fostering friendships between Americans and French families.

“My mom loves Americans. I think for a lot of people over there [in Normandy], that's the sentiment,” said Carine Bertot, daughter of the host family. “We are very grateful for the liberation; it's always a very joyful period. It's a strong link to our loved ones because my grandparents lived through that. They told me about it, so I have this direct connection, and my parents have it with their parents.”

Carine recalled a story from her grandmother, Monique, who lived in Paris before the family fled Nazi occupation. These stories, like many from World War II veterans and survivors, are rooted in preservation, resilience and a shared connection through love and courage.

“My grandma told me about it. It was a very big trauma for her because she was 12 years old at the time,” Carine said. “She said, ‘We had to put everything we had on the train. Everybody was trying to get on the train and run away.’ She remembered that the train couldn't even move because there were people on the rails. People were scared.”

The recollection brought a sense of awe, as a mother’s love doesn't stop at a home-cooked meal but through the safety and happiness of their kin. U.S. Airmen and Soldiers sitting at the table enjoyed a heartwarming meal and reflected on these stories shared by their French hosts.

“I think it's important to have this dinner to reminisce on the history and not forget what we are celebrating and remembering together,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lam Cate, 14th Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party member. “It’s amazing to immerse different cultures and to build new relations, continuing these traditions for years to come.”

The Bertot family has a long tradition of stepping up when others are in need. At 15 years old, Carine’s paternal grandmother, Marie-Josephe, demonstrated remarkable bravery by hiding an American soldier on her family’s farm before German patrols discovered him.

“We live near Utah beach, our life is here; we always live with the memories of the Americans,” said Christin Bertot, hostess for the Normandy family dinner. “When we were younger, we would roam the beach and play hide-and-seek in the bunkers. My parents always spoke of the Americans with gratitude.” Carine chimed in with joy, reflecting on her own memories of playing in the old bunkers.

While we recognize the sacrifices of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and parachuted behind enemy lines in World War II, their legacy endures as these places are remembered in fondness, gratitude, and courage; embracing the friendships and bonds of a new generation of service members.