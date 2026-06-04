Christin Bertot, hostess for the Normandy Family Dinner, checks on a meal at Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. U.S. service members supported French-led commemorative events across the Normandy region. Even after 82 years, the people of Normandy welcome American Soldiers and Airmen as returning family, offering hospitality that is remarkable and unmatched anywhere else. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 02:08
|Photo ID:
|9729668
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-BD538-1046
|Resolution:
|5974x4267
|Size:
|7.96 MB
|Location:
|MANCHE, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table
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