Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table

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Christin Bertot, hostess for the Normandy Family Dinner, checks on a meal at Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. U.S. service members supported French-led commemorative events across the Normandy region. Even after 82 years, the people of Normandy welcome American Soldiers and Airmen as returning family, offering hospitality that is remarkable and unmatched anywhere else. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)