U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Navas, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) 11 bravo, searches for the french translation to express ‘thanks’ to the local french family for hosting the dinner at Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. Airmen invested time in self-development by attending the Normandy family dinners, as it strengthened relationships for the benefit of the team and the mission. Even after 82 years, the people of Normandy welcome American Soldiers and Airmen as returning family, offering hospitality that is remarkable and unmatched anywhere else. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2026 02:08
|Photo ID:
|9729669
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-BD538-1048
|Resolution:
|7132x4760
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|MANCHE, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table
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