Normandy families nourish connections with U.S. service members around the table

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Navas, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) 11 bravo, searches for the french translation to express ‘thanks’ to the local french family for hosting the dinner at Sainte-Mére-Église, France, June 2, 2026. Airmen invested time in self-development by attending the Normandy family dinners, as it strengthened relationships for the benefit of the team and the mission. Even after 82 years, the people of Normandy welcome American Soldiers and Airmen as returning family, offering hospitality that is remarkable and unmatched anywhere else. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabrina Fuller-Judd)