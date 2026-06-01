CNO and MCPON visit Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman tour Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, June 3, 2026. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility provides comprehensive maintenance, modernization, and technical support to the fleet, ensuring the operational readiness and safe inactivation of the Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)