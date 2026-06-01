CNO and MCPON tour Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group One

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman tour Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group One on Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport, Washington, June 3, 2026. UUVGRU 1’s mission is to man, train and equip deployable forces operating unmanned undersea systems and to certify their readiness to support operational commanders globally and through all phases of conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)