CNO and MCPON conduct all-hands call on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks to Sailors during an all-hands call on Naval Base Kitsap‑Bangor in Silverdale, Washington, June 3, 2026. Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor provides high-quality support and specialized infrastructure to the Navy's submarine fleet, ensuring the operational readiness of ballistic missile and guided missile submarines for global strategic deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)