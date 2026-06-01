CNO and MCPON visit Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman tour Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Washington, June 3, 2026. NUWC Keyport develops and applies advanced technical capabilities to test, evaluate, field, and maintain undersea warfare systems and related defense assets to ensure United States dominance in the undersea domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)