Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman tour Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, June 3, 2026. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility provides comprehensive maintenance, modernization, and technical support to the fleet, ensuring the operational readiness and safe inactivation of the Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 22:47
|Photo ID:
|9724474
|VIRIN:
|260603-N-PC065-7001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO and MCPON visit Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility [Image 31 of 31], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.