Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle tours Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, June 3, 2026. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility provides comprehensive maintenance, modernization, and technical support to the fleet, ensuring the operational readiness and safe inactivation of the Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 22:47
|Photo ID:
|9724475
|VIRIN:
|260603-N-PC065-7010
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO and MCPON visit Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility [Image 31 of 31], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.