CNO and MCPON visit Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle tours Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, June 3, 2026. Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility provides comprehensive maintenance, modernization, and technical support to the fleet, ensuring the operational readiness and safe inactivation of the Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)