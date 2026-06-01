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    CNO and MCPON tour Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group One [Image 21 of 31]

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    CNO and MCPON tour Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group One

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle tours Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group One on Naval Base Kitsap-Keyport, Washington, June 3, 2026. UUVGRU 1’s mission is to man, train and equip deployable forces operating unmanned undersea systems and to certify their readiness to support operational commanders globally and through all phases of conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 22:48
    Photo ID: 9724463
    VIRIN: 260603-N-PC065-5071
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO and MCPON tour Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group One [Image 31 of 31], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNO and MCPON conduct all-hands call on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor
    CNO and MCPON conduct all-hands call on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor
    CNO and MCPON conduct all-hands call on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor
    CNO and MCPON conduct all-hands call on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor
    CNO and MCPON conduct all-hands call on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor
    CNO and MCPON conduct all-hands call on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor
    CNO and MCPON conduct all-hands call on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor
    CNO and MCPON tour Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group One
    CNO and MCPON tour Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group One
    CNO and MCPON tour Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Group One
    CNO and MCPON visit Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport
    CNO and MCPON visit Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport
    CNO and MCPON visit Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport
    CNO and MCPON visit Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport
    CNO and MCPON visit Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility
    CNO and MCPON visit Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility
    CNO and MCPON visit Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility
    CNO and MCPON visit Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility
    CNO and MCPON visit Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility
    CNO and MCPON visit Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

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    TAGS

    Unmanned
    Keyport
    Undersea
    Kitsap
    UUVGRU-1

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