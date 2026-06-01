U.S. Airmen from the 20th Bomber Generation Squadron reposition a power cart closer to a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 12, 2026. Exercises test the 2nd Bomb Wing’s readiness to confront uncertainty and maintain a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9719193
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-YA257-1236
|Resolution:
|6926x4617
|Size:
|10.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bayou Vigilance 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.