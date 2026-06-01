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    Bayou Vigilance 26-2 [Image 8 of 8]

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    Bayou Vigilance 26-2

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 20th Bomber Generation Squadron reposition a power cart closer to a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 12, 2026. Exercises test the 2nd Bomb Wing’s readiness to confront uncertainty and maintain a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9719193
    VIRIN: 260512-F-YA257-1236
    Resolution: 6926x4617
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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