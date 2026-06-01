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U.S. Airmen from the 20th Bomber Generation Squadron reposition a power cart closer to a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 12, 2026. Exercises test the 2nd Bomb Wing’s readiness to confront uncertainty and maintain a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)