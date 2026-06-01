U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Evans, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron electrical and environmental technician, inspects circuit breakers inside a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft in support of Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11, 2026. The 20th BGS provides worldwide combat capability with a force of B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, aircrews, and operations personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9719183
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-YA257-1346
|Resolution:
|5173x3442
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bayou Vigilance 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.