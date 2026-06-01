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    Bayou Vigilance 26-2 [Image 4 of 8]

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    Bayou Vigilance 26-2

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Evans, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron electrical and environmental technician, inspects circuit breakers inside a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft in support of Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11, 2026. The 20th BGS provides worldwide combat capability with a force of B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, aircrews, and operations personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9719183
    VIRIN: 260511-F-YA257-1346
    Resolution: 5173x3442
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bayou Vigilance 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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