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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Evans, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron electrical and environmental technician, inspects circuit breakers inside a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft in support of Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11, 2026. The 20th BGS provides worldwide combat capability with a force of B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, aircrews, and operations personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)