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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Russel Le, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, raises a drag chute during Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 12, 2026. The purpose of the exercise was to enhance nuclear readiness and ensure a safe, secure, and effective strategic deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)