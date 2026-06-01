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U.S. Air Force Airman Jonathan Eakin, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts a postflight inspection on a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 12, 2026. The exercise focused on the training and readiness of Airmen directly involved in bomber operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)