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    Bayou Vigilance 26-2 [Image 7 of 8]

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    Bayou Vigilance 26-2

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jonathan Eakin, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts a postflight inspection on a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft during Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 12, 2026. The exercise focused on the training and readiness of Airmen directly involved in bomber operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9719190
    VIRIN: 260512-F-YA257-1128
    Resolution: 7772x5181
    Size: 8.01 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bayou Vigilance 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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