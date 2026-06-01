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    Bayou Vigilance 26-2 [Image 3 of 8]

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    Bayou Vigilance 26-2

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Evans, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron electrical and environmental technician, inspects circuit breakers inside a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft in support of Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11, 2026. Exercise Bayou Vigilance demonstrates the Air Force's strategic airpower capabilities and ensures that Airmen remain in a high state of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 17:20
    Photo ID: 9719180
    VIRIN: 260511-F-YA257-1310
    Resolution: 4053x2697
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bayou Vigilance 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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