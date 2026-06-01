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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Evans, 20th Bomber Generation Squadron electrical and environmental technician, inspects circuit breakers inside a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft in support of Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11, 2026. Exercise Bayou Vigilance demonstrates the Air Force's strategic airpower capabilities and ensures that Airmen remain in a high state of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)