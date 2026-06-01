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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Evans, left, and Airman 1st Class Perry Bullard, both 20th Bomber Generation Squadron electrical and environmental technicians, inspect the cockpit of a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft in support of Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11, 2026. Exercise Bayou Vigilance is part of a series of exercises that enables crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate the always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)