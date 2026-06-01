U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Evans, left, and Airman 1st Class Perry Bullard, both 20th Bomber Generation Squadron electrical and environmental technicians, inspect the cockpit of a B-52H Stratofortress aircraft in support of Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11, 2026. Exercise Bayou Vigilance is part of a series of exercises that enables crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency, and validate the always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devyn Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9719186
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-YA257-1439
|Resolution:
|5586x3717
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bayou Vigilance 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.