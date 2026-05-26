U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alicia Rios, 48th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Moyra provide a demonstration to the local community during the 2026 Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. The 48th Fighter Wing and 100th Air Refueling Wing featured displays, interactive exhibits and information on civilian employment opportunities to showcase U.S. forces in Suffolk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9717565
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-TX306-1151
|Resolution:
|6546x4364
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.