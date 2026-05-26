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    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026 [Image 11 of 11]

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    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alicia Rios, 48th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Moyra provide a demonstration to the local community during the 2026 Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. The 48th Fighter Wing and 100th Air Refueling Wing featured displays, interactive exhibits and information on civilian employment opportunities to showcase U.S. forces in Suffolk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 07:35
    Photo ID: 9717565
    VIRIN: 260528-F-TX306-1151
    Resolution: 6546x4364
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026

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    community engagement
    48th Figher Wing
    100h air refueling wing

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