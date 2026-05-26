The 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron booster club displays morale patches during the 2026 Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. The event provided U.S. visiting forces with an opportunity to engage with the community and showcase military training techniques through interactive exhibits hosted by both RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9717547
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-TX306-1398
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.