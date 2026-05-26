RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026

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The 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron booster club displays morale patches during the 2026 Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. The event provided U.S. visiting forces with an opportunity to engage with the community and showcase military training techniques through interactive exhibits hosted by both RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)