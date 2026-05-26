A Suffolk Show attendee completes an obstacle course hosted by the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during the 2026 Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 28, 2026. The annual event provided an opportunity to connect with the local community, showcase the mission and strengthen ties between U.S. and U.K. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9717559
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-TX306-1115
|Resolution:
|7720x5147
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.