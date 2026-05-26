RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026

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A Suffolk Show attendee completes an obstacle course hosted by the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during the 2026 Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 28, 2026. The annual event provided an opportunity to connect with the local community, showcase the mission and strengthen ties between U.S. and U.K. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)