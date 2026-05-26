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    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026 [Image 9 of 11]

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    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis 

    48th Fighter Wing

    A Suffolk Show attendee completes an obstacle course hosted by the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during the 2026 Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 28, 2026. The annual event provided an opportunity to connect with the local community, showcase the mission and strengthen ties between U.S. and U.K. communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 07:35
    Photo ID: 9717559
    VIRIN: 260528-F-TX306-1115
    Resolution: 7720x5147
    Size: 9.13 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026
    RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026

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    48th Fighter Wing
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    community engagement

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