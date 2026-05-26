RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Calis Clubb, 48th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, provides a demonstration with MWD Moyra to the local community during the 2026 Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. The 48th Fighter Wing and 100th Air Refueling Wing featured displays, interactive exhibits and information on civilian employment opportunities to showcase U.S. forces in Suffolk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)