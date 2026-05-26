U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Braden Robbins, 48th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron member, breaches a door at the 48th Security Forces Squadron display during the 2026 Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. The event featured organizations from across the county and highlighted the longstanding connections between the local community and U.S. visiting forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9717557
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-TX306-1002
|Resolution:
|7663x5109
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.