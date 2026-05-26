RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026

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A Suffolk Show attendee learns about robots used by the 48th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. The annual event lasted two days and featured a range of activities and displays to teach the local community about the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)