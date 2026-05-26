A Suffolk Show attendee learns about robots used by the 48th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. The annual event lasted two days and featured a range of activities and displays to teach the local community about the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9717554
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-TX306-1001
|Resolution:
|5142x3428
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.