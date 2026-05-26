RAFL, RAFM shine at Suffolk Show 2026

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U.S. Air Force Capt. James Stefo, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, shows a Suffolk Show attendee how to use virtual reality training tools from the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. The event showcased how both the 100th Air Refueling Wing and the 48th Fighter Wing’s deep ties to the local community ensure sustained and successful operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis)