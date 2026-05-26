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    Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown [Image 6 of 6]

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    Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Senior Airman Tai Yugo, 3rd Air Wing culinary specialist, presents his team’s dish to U.S. Air Force Col. John Conner, 35th Mission Support Group commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. By bringing together Airmen, Sailors, JASDF personnel and high school students, the Culinary Showdown promoted cultural understanding and strengthened relationships throughout Team Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 00:50
    Photo ID: 9717413
    VIRIN: 260527-F-VQ736-1261
    Resolution: 6661x4441
    Size: 10.09 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown
    Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown
    Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown
    Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown
    Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown
    Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    bilateral
    culinary
    cooking competition
    Misawa AB
    joint

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