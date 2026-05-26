Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown

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Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Senior Airman Tai Yugo, 3rd Air Wing culinary specialist, presents his team’s dish to U.S. Air Force Col. John Conner, 35th Mission Support Group commander, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. By bringing together Airmen, Sailors, JASDF personnel and high school students, the Culinary Showdown promoted cultural understanding and strengthened relationships throughout Team Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)