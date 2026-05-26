Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown

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U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force culinary specialists prepare food for a competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. The second annual Culinary Showdown strengthened camaraderie and teamwork among American and Japanese service members and Edgren Middle High School participants, fostering bilateral relationships and community connection through friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)