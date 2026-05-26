Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Force Support Squadron support their fellow Airmen from the crowd during a culinary competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. Friendly competition between U.S. and Japanese teams strengthened morale and reinforced the partnerships that contribute to Team Misawa’s connected and resilient community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)