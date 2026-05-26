U.S. Airmen assigned to the 35th Force Support Squadron support their fellow Airmen from the crowd during a culinary competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. Friendly competition between U.S. and Japanese teams strengthened morale and reinforced the partnerships that contribute to Team Misawa’s connected and resilient community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 00:50
|Photo ID:
|9717412
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-VQ736-1245
|Resolution:
|6989x4659
|Size:
|10.37 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.