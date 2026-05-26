U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anh Vu, 35th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, prepares a dish at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. The Culinary Showdown brought together Team Misawa members, military personnel and students in a competitive environment that encouraged teamwork, cultural exchange and professional growth throughout the Misawa community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 00:50
|Photo ID:
|9717409
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-VQ736-1071
|Resolution:
|7013x4675
|Size:
|12.05 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.