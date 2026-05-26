Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anh Vu, 35th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, prepares a dish at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. The Culinary Showdown brought together Team Misawa members, military personnel and students in a competitive environment that encouraged teamwork, cultural exchange and professional growth throughout the Misawa community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)