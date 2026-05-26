Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anh Vu, 35th Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, squeezes a lime onto chicken breasts at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. By challenging teams to create meals with limited preparation time and surprise ingredients, the competition promoted collaboration, adaptability and morale across Team Misawa and its joint and bilateral partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)