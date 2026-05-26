Team Misawa Builds Community Through Culinary Showdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy culinary specialist Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa present their food to a panel of judges at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 27, 2026. The Culinary Showdown encouraged cooperation and creative problem-solving among military members and students while promoting mentorship and bilateral engagement throughout Team Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)