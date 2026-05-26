Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026

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A rodeo competitor is dragged across the arena during the 83rd Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria, Calif., May 31, 2026. The annual rodeo brings together competitors and spectators from across the Central Coast for a weekend of western sports and entertainment. The event also featured Military Appreciation Day activities recognizing service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)