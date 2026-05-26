(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026 [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026

    SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers remarks alongside (from left to right) U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader; U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Sanders, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman; U.S. Army Col. Michael Smith, Combined Joint Force Space Component chief of staff; and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kila Archer, U.S. Space Forces – Space command senior enlisted leader, during Military Appreciation Day at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria, Calif., May 31, 2026. Horne thanked community members for their continued support of service members, veterans and their families before the start of the rodeo. Military Appreciation Day celebrates the long-standing partnership between Vandenberg Space Force Base and communities across the Central Coast. The annual rodeo brings together competitors and spectators from across the Central Coast for a weekend of western sports and entertainment, including bull riding, horseback competitions, lasso contests, and more. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 21:42
    Photo ID: 9717329
    VIRIN: 260531-X-BS524-1083
    Resolution: 5394x3854
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026
    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery