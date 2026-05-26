Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers remarks alongside (from left to right) U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader; U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Sanders, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted airman; U.S. Army Col. Michael Smith, Combined Joint Force Space Component chief of staff; and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kila Archer, U.S. Space Forces – Space command senior enlisted leader, during Military Appreciation Day at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria, Calif., May 31, 2026. Horne thanked community members for their continued support of service members, veterans and their families before the start of the rodeo. Military Appreciation Day celebrates the long-standing partnership between Vandenberg Space Force Base and communities across the Central Coast. The annual rodeo brings together competitors and spectators from across the Central Coast for a weekend of western sports and entertainment, including bull riding, horseback competitions, lasso contests, and more. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)