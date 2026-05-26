Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026

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A skydiver descends into the rodeo arena flying a large American flag during the opening ceremony of Military Appreciation Day at the 83rd Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria, Calif., May 31, 2026. Military Appreciation Day serves as an opportunity to recognize the service and sacrifice of military members, veterans and their families. The event is one of several longstanding partnerships between Vandenberg Space Force Base and communities across California’s Central Coast. The annual rodeo brings together competitors and spectators from across the Central Coast for a weekend of western sports and entertainment, including bull riding, horseback competitions, lasso contests, and more. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)