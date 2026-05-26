Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators watch a rider on horseback case the arena during Military Appreciation Day at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria, Calif., May 31, 2026. The annual rodeo brings together competitors and spectators from across the Central Coast for a weekend of western sports and entertainment, including bull riding, horseback competitions, lasso contests, mutton busting, and more. The event also featured Military Appreciation Day activities recognizing service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)