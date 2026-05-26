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    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026 [Image 7 of 8]

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    Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026

    SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Service members salute during the National Anthem and presentation of the American flag at Military Appreciation Day during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria, Calif., May 31, 2026. The event honored military members and veterans while highlighting the longstanding partnership between Vandenberg Space Force Base and the Central Coast community. The annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is celebrating its 83rd year in 2026. The annual rodeo brings together competitors and spectators from across the Central Coast for a weekend of western sports and entertainment, including bull riding, horseback competitions, lasso contests, mutton busting, and more. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 05.31.2026 21:42
    Photo ID: 9717332
    VIRIN: 260531-X-BS524-1098
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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