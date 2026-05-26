Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2026

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Riders parade American flags around the rodeo arena during Military Appreciation Day at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria, Calif, May 31, 2026. The annual event honored military members and veterans while celebrating the longstanding partnership between Vandenberg Space Force Base and the Central Coast community. The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo celebrates its 83rd year in 2026. The annual rodeo brings together competitors and spectators from across the Central Coast for a weekend of western sports and entertainment, including bull riding, horseback competitions, lasso contests, and more. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)