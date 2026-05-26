Voting Assistance Officer's Program

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Kari Dell’Orso, right, Military & Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant, asks for feedback and questions at the end of a Voting Assistance Officer workshop at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 20, 2026. Voting Assist are critical to assisting Airmen and their families with voting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Hill)